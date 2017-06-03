Analyzing Central Garden & Pet Co

Sanderson Farms and Central Garden & Pet Co are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitabiliy, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sanderson Farms and Central Garden & Pet Co, as reported by MarketBeat.

Chicago, IL

