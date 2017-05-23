VCA Inc (WOOF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of VCA Inc by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,226 shares of the company's stock after selling 212,278 shares during the period.
