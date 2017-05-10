Taste' in Weehawken Annual food fest ...

Taste' in Weehawken Annual food fest raises $18K for library

Read more: The Hudson Reporter

After 17 years of food, fun, and fundraising, the annual Taste of Weehawken food festival may move to a new location next year. At the May 2 event, Mayor Richard Turner announced to the crowd that Hartz Mountain, the owner of the Lincoln Harbor food court where the event is held each year, will transform it into another restaurant.

