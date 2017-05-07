Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Central Gar...

Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Cut by Analyst

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Breeze

Central Garden & Pet Co - Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheetah Cubs, Lion Cubs and Tiger Cubs for sale (Aug '13) Nov '15 Jordan 10
Pet Assure insurance plan (Jun '15) Jun '15 doggie60 2
Akc Tiny Teacup Size Pomeranian Puppies for ado... (Mar '13) May '15 morine1977 2
Saker Falcons for Sale, Eagles ,Peregrine Falc... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Mohammed 1
News Community Calendar, Jan. 30 to Feb. 16 (Jan '15) Feb '15 xtra taxes not sh... 6
News Dog-gone DANGEROUS (Aug '14) Aug '14 Dog Loving Clowns 1
!!!Teacup White chihuahua Puppies for free!! (Jul '14) Jul '14 Edimo 1
See all Pets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,648 • Total comments across all topics: 280,868,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC