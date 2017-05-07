Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Cut by Analyst

Central Garden & Pet Co - Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.