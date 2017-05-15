Petco Partners With Thrive to Expand ...

Petco Partners With Thrive to Expand Its Veterinary Care Options in Stores

5 hrs ago

Petco Animal Supplies Inc. announced a joint venture with Austin-based Thrive Affordable Vet Care to incorporate full-service Thrive clinics in select Petco stores later this year. "As part of our ongoing commitment to providing services and experiences that pet parents want, we are excited to expand our current offerings, which include our existing vaccination clinics, by partnering with Thrive Vet Care to bring their progressive, 'affordable veterinary care' model to select Petco locations," said Bill Engen, Petco senior vice president.

