Pet Valu to open 2nd Carmel store

The new shop is set to hold a soft opening May 26 at 1356 S. Range Line Road in the Range Line Crossing shopping center, with a grand opening celebration expected in July. "Pet Valu is expanding in this market, and we felt Carmel needed a great community pet retailer," said Anna DiGregorio, director of marketing for the U.S. Division of Pet Valu.

