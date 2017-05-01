Pet Valu to open 2nd Carmel store
The new shop is set to hold a soft opening May 26 at 1356 S. Range Line Road in the Range Line Crossing shopping center, with a grand opening celebration expected in July. "Pet Valu is expanding in this market, and we felt Carmel needed a great community pet retailer," said Anna DiGregorio, director of marketing for the U.S. Division of Pet Valu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current in Carmel.
Add your comments below
Pets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheetah Cubs, Lion Cubs and Tiger Cubs for sale (Aug '13)
|Nov '15
|Jordan
|10
|Pet Assure insurance plan (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|doggie60
|2
|Akc Tiny Teacup Size Pomeranian Puppies for ado... (Mar '13)
|May '15
|morine1977
|2
|Saker Falcons for Sale, Eagles ,Peregrine Falc... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Mohammed
|1
|Community Calendar, Jan. 30 to Feb. 16 (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|xtra taxes not sh...
|6
|Dog-gone DANGEROUS (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Dog Loving Clowns
|1
|!!!Teacup White chihuahua Puppies for free!! (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Edimo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC