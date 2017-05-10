Merritt Park's revitalization continues with new pet store
Merritt Park Shopping Center, at the corner of Holabird Avenue and Merritt Boulevard, has been host to revitalization efforts in the last few years. Recently, the plaza has acquired a Jalepenos Market, a Hispanic-centered grocery store with a snack and deli bar, and, soon, the Save-a-lot grocery store will move into the center after relocating from its current location in Dundalk Plaza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dundalk Eagle.
Add your comments below
Pets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheetah Cubs, Lion Cubs and Tiger Cubs for sale (Aug '13)
|Nov '15
|Jordan
|10
|Pet Assure insurance plan (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|doggie60
|2
|Akc Tiny Teacup Size Pomeranian Puppies for ado... (Mar '13)
|May '15
|morine1977
|2
|Saker Falcons for Sale, Eagles ,Peregrine Falc... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Mohammed
|1
|Community Calendar, Jan. 30 to Feb. 16 (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|xtra taxes not sh...
|6
|Dog-gone DANGEROUS (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Dog Loving Clowns
|1
|!!!Teacup White chihuahua Puppies for free!! (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Edimo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC