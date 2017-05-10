Merritt Park's revitalization continu...

Merritt Park's revitalization continues with new pet store

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Dundalk Eagle

Merritt Park Shopping Center, at the corner of Holabird Avenue and Merritt Boulevard, has been host to revitalization efforts in the last few years. Recently, the plaza has acquired a Jalepenos Market, a Hispanic-centered grocery store with a snack and deli bar, and, soon, the Save-a-lot grocery store will move into the center after relocating from its current location in Dundalk Plaza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dundalk Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheetah Cubs, Lion Cubs and Tiger Cubs for sale (Aug '13) Nov '15 Jordan 10
Pet Assure insurance plan (Jun '15) Jun '15 doggie60 2
Akc Tiny Teacup Size Pomeranian Puppies for ado... (Mar '13) May '15 morine1977 2
Saker Falcons for Sale, Eagles ,Peregrine Falc... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Mohammed 1
News Community Calendar, Jan. 30 to Feb. 16 (Jan '15) Feb '15 xtra taxes not sh... 6
News Dog-gone DANGEROUS (Aug '14) Aug '14 Dog Loving Clowns 1
!!!Teacup White chihuahua Puppies for free!! (Jul '14) Jul '14 Edimo 1
See all Pets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,047 • Total comments across all topics: 280,955,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC