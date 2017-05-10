Merritt Park's revitalization continues with new pet store

Merritt Park Shopping Center, at the corner of Holabird Avenue and Merritt Boulevard, has been host to revitalization efforts in the last few years. Recently, the plaza has acquired a Jalepenos Market, a Hispanic-centered grocery store with a snack and deli bar, and, soon, the Save-a-lot grocery store will move into the center after relocating from its current location in Dundalk Plaza.

