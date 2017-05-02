Lowe's Partners with Alaska Fertilizer and the Cornell Lab of...

In early 2017, eleven K-12 public and charter schools throughout the U.S. were selected to receive educational garden grants through a partnership between the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Alaska Fertilizer's parent company, Central Garden & Pet Company . During the month of May, 5% of Alaska Brand Fertilizer purchases at Lowe's stores nationwide will be donated to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology to fund the grant program, providing ongoing opportunities for future student science, technology, engineering and math learning that positively affects children and their communities.

