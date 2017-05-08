JOBS: 9 places to find Valley work

JOBS: 9 places to find Valley work

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona is hosting a job fair at Avondale City Hall. The fair will be held Thursday, May 11 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. You can register in advance here .

