Is Colgate Ready for a 3G Cleaning?

8 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

With 3G Capital, Warren Buffett, Nelson Peltz and Bill Ackman all congregating around some of the world's biggest consumer-products companies, toothpaste -- of all things -- has become a hot commodity.  Colgate-Palmolive Co., the largest maker of oral-care products globally, jumped more than 2 percent Wednesday as takeover speculation swished around once again. Ian Cook, CEO of the $63 billion company, is said to be open to the idea of selling the toothpaste giant should any suitors be willing to pay $100 a share, according to a New York Post article that cited a recent meeting between Cook and some unnamed investors.

