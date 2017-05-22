H.I.G. Growth Partners Announces the Sale of its Position in Community Veterinary Clinics
H.I.G. Growth Partners , the growth equity group affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global private equity investment firm with more than $21 billion of equity capital under management, announced the sale of its position in Community Veterinary Clinics, LLC to CVC's management team and majority owners. CVC provides preventative and wellness veterinary services throughout the United States via its network of clinics.
