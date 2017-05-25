Court finds Petsmart buyout fair in blow to appraisal strategy

May 26 Private equity firms paid fair value for PetSmart Inc when they bought the retailer for $8.7 billion in 2015, a Delaware judge ruled on Friday, dealing a blow to hedge funds that try to wring cash from merger deals through a strategy known as appraisal. BC Partners Inc led a consortium of private equity investors that acquired PetSmart for $83 per share, but a group of hedge funds argued in a Delaware court during a four-day trial the price should have been $128.78 per share.

