Central Garden & Pet Co Expected to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Central Garden & Pet Co - SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Central Garden & Pet Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research . SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72.

