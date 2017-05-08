Brokers Set Expectations for Central Garden & Pet Co's Q2 2018 Earnings

Central Garden & Pet Co - Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet Co in a research note issued on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72.

