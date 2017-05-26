Boston Children's gets an assist to b...

Boston Children's gets an assist to bring in more therapy dogs

Boston Children's Hospital is expanding its animal-assisted therapy program from 17 dogs to 34, thanks to a $360,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, the Phoenix-based pet supply chain's philanthropic arm.

