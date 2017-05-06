Arizona budget analysis: Gov. Doug Ducey gets much of what he wanted for education
The Arizona Legislature's budget plan passed early Friday gives Gov. Doug Ducey much of what he sought for education funding. Ducey is expected to sign the budget next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheetah Cubs, Lion Cubs and Tiger Cubs for sale (Aug '13)
|Nov '15
|Jordan
|10
|Pet Assure insurance plan (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|doggie60
|2
|Akc Tiny Teacup Size Pomeranian Puppies for ado... (Mar '13)
|May '15
|morine1977
|2
|Saker Falcons for Sale, Eagles ,Peregrine Falc... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Mohammed
|1
|Community Calendar, Jan. 30 to Feb. 16 (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|xtra taxes not sh...
|6
|Dog-gone DANGEROUS (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Dog Loving Clowns
|1
|!!!Teacup White chihuahua Puppies for free!! (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Edimo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC