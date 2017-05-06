Arizona budget analysis: Gov. Doug Du...

Arizona budget analysis: Gov. Doug Ducey gets much of what he wanted for education

The Arizona Legislature's budget plan passed early Friday gives Gov. Doug Ducey much of what he sought for education funding. Ducey is expected to sign the budget next week.

