A tiny member of a recently discovered six-kitten litter grooves...

In hopes of digging themselves out of an intake freeze, Strays That Can't Pay is hosting a fundraiser at Pet Valu, across from the Keystone Centre, today. The "Kitten Shower" will feature five kittens available for snuggles, while door prizes will be offered and donations accepted - both items that cats might need such as wet and dry food as well as financial donations to help in the organization's spay/neuter efforts.

