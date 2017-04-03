Spanish man diverted U.S. pilgrim from spiritual trail with a false...
A jury Wednesday found a Spanish man guilty of killing an Arizona woman while she was walking a world-renowned pilgrimage route in Spain in 2015. Miguel Angel Munoz, 41, was convicted of killing Denise Pikka Thiem, 41, from Phoenix, who went missing in April 2015 in a rural area of northwestern Spain's Leon province while on the pilgrimage trail to Santiago de Compostela.
