Sell-Side's View On Whole Foods' New Activist Investor Slightly Cautious

Whole Foods Market, Inc. shares surged Monday, rising by roughly 10 percent, after Jana Partners picked up a 8.3 percent stake in the company. Deutsche Bank said the stake purchase by Jana doesn't change its fundamental take on the company or its competitive positioning.

