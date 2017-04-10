PetSmart expands physical presence and digital offerings

The retailer opened 30 stores across the U.S. and Canada in the quarter ending January 29, 2017, for a total of 70 new stores opened in fiscal 2016 to 73. "PetSmart has undergone significant store growth in the last year," said Brian Amkraut, executive VP of real estate, strategy, store operations and services for PetSmart. "We continue to execute on our real estate strategy, which focuses on continuing the expansion in current growth markets and establishing stores in new markets with the goal of providing increased convenience for our pet parents."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.