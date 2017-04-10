Oil Dri sets job fair to fill several...

Oil Dri sets job fair to fill several openings

Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Oil Dri Corporation of Georgia is looking to fill a number of jobs at its facility in Ochlocknee, in Thomas County. They are holding a job fair Wednesday, April 19, from 8-11 a.m., at the company's facility located at 28990 Georgia Highway 3 North.

