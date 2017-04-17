Frida Kahlo & Diego Rivera exhibit on...

Frida Kahlo & Diego Rivera exhibit on diplay at the Heard Museum

PanARMENIAN.Net - Heard Museum visitors have a rare opportunity to see masterpieces by legendary 20th Century Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera now that the Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera exhibit has opened in Phoenix. This is the only North American stop on a limited world tour that began in October at the Art Gallery of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, Art Daily said.

