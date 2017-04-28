Colgate-Palmolive Shares Slip After F...

Colgate-Palmolive Shares Slip After First-quarter Earnings Miss

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company were down 1.5% in premarket trade Friday after the company missed first-quarter revenue expectations. The company reported net income of $570 million, or 64 cents per share, up from $533 million, or 59 cents per share, reported in the year-earlier period.

