Shareholder Alert: Rigrodsky & Long, P.a. Files Class Action Suit Against Vca Inc.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of holders of VCA Inc. common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of VCA by MMI Holdings, Inc., Venice Merger Sub Inc., and Mars, Incorporated announced on January 9, 2017 . The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against VCA, its Board of Directors , and Mars, is captioned Hight v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.