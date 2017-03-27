PetSmart to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Results

The Company will also hold an investor conference call to review its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. The results and call will be made available to lenders under the credit facilities, holders of the Company's 7.125% Senior Notes due 2023 , bona fide prospective investors of the notes, bona fide securities analysts and bona fide market makers.

