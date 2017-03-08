PetSmart Opens New Store in South Col...

PetSmart Opens New Store in South College Station

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Business Wire

The new store features more than 20,000 square feet of space, providing pet parents with a broad range of competitively priced pet food and a comprehensive line of pet products. The new store also offers useful services such as pet training and adoption services, as well as a full-service grooming salon where dogs and cats receive hands-on care from academy-trained, safety-certified stylists dedicated to making pets look and feel their best.** PetSmart, The Adopt Spota , is where people save pets and pets save people.

Chicago, IL

