PetSmart Opens New Store in Duluth

To celebrate, PetSmart is having a grand opening event Saturday, March 18, starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Media and pet parents are encouraged to attend and to bring their four-legged friends to join in the fun! The first 25 shoppers in line with their dogs will receive a free bath or grooming session. The first 50 shoppers will receive a mystery gift card and all shoppers will receive eligible for free giveaways such as t-shirts, pet treat samples, pet toys and discount coupons.* The store's adoption partners will have pets available for adoption during the grand opening festivities.

