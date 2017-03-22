Pet Valu opening in Wyoming

Pet Valu opening in Wyoming

Saturday Mar 18

Pet Valu, a specialty retailer of pet food, treats, pet supplies, toys and accessories, will hold a grand opening at their new store in the Midway Shopping Center today. The retailer welcomes families and their pets today for free samples, raffles for a dog bed and a cat tree, face-painting and other kid-friendly entertainment, caricatures and refreshments.

