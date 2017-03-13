Pet Valu expands to Gaithersburg
Premium pet supplies and accessories retailer Pet Valu is expanding with the grand opening of a location in Gaithersburg Saturday, company officials said in a release Monday. The new location, in Goshen Plaza at 9156 Rothbury Drive, will be its 32nd in Maryland.
