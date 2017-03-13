Oil-Dri Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends

The Board of Directors of Oil-Dri Corporation of America today declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.22 per share of the Company's Common Stock and $0.165 per share of the Company's Class B Stock. / EIN News / -- The dividends declared today will be payable on June 2, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.