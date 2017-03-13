Oil-Dri Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends
The Board of Directors of Oil-Dri Corporation of America today declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.22 per share of the Company's Common Stock and $0.165 per share of the Company's Class B Stock. / EIN News / -- The dividends declared today will be payable on June 2, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Pets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheetah Cubs, Lion Cubs and Tiger Cubs for sale (Aug '13)
|Nov '15
|Jordan
|10
|Pet Assure insurance plan (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|doggie60
|2
|Akc Tiny Teacup Size Pomeranian Puppies for ado... (Mar '13)
|May '15
|morine1977
|2
|Saker Falcons for Sale, Eagles ,Peregrine Falc... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Mohammed
|1
|Community Calendar, Jan. 30 to Feb. 16 (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|xtra taxes not sh...
|6
|Dog-gone DANGEROUS (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Dog Loving Clowns
|1
|!!!Teacup White chihuahua Puppies for free!! (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Edimo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC