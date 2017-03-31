Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Sees L...

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Friday Mar 31

Colgate-Palmolive Company was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,829,734 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 13,442,871 shares.

