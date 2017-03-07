Cloud Logistics Congratulates Four Pros to Know Winners

Cloud Logistics, the provider of one of the most innovative Transportation Management Systems in the supply chain software industry, congratulates four of this year's Supply and Demand Chain Executive's 2017 Pros to Know award winners: Jordan Downs of Central Garden & Pet Company, Rick Meyer of Badcock Home Furniture, and Mark Nix and David Landau, both of Cloud Logistics. The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives who are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges of today's business climate.

