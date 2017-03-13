Challenger Brand AvoDerm Pet Food Launches First National Campaign MAD a " 50 minutes ago
Central Garden & Pet Company is launching its first national ad campaign for AvoDerm Natural in a bid to grab a bigger share of the increasingly competitive natural pet food category. Developed with agency Smith Brothers Agency , the "Pet People Get It" campaign is designed to appeal to the core target's tendency to humanize their animal companions with creative that features humans with dog or cat heads.
