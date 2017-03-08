Bring Your Dog As Pet Valu Celebrates...

Bring Your Dog As Pet Valu Celebrates Grand Opening In New Canaan

Thursday Mar 9

It will be a grand opening fit for a dog as Pet Valu celebrates its New Canaan store with special events on Saturday, March 11. Pet Valu opened its doors in New Canaan -its 300th store - just before Christmas. The community is invited to celebrate at the grand opening - along with their dogs - from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the store at Heritage Square, 21 Forest St. The first 50 customers who make a purchase will receive a special goody bag full of animal supplies and coupons worth about $200.

