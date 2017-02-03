Why PHX Renews Community Garden Is Cl...

Why PHX Renews Community Garden Is Closing in Midtown Phoenix

Friday Feb 3

PHX Renews, a 15-acre urban community garden and project site off Central Avenue and Indian School Road, will close abruptly this month, New Times has learned. The land, a former vacant lot turned collaborative space, has been transferred to the U.S. Department of the Interior.

