View Press Release

PetSmart CharitiesA Delivers More than $11 Million to Fuel Local Spay and Neuter Efforts Ahead of National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month Grants will help facilitate more than 200,000 spay and neuter surgeries in local communities across North America to proactively prevent unplanned litters and reduce pet homelessness )--Pet overpopulation is a serious issue, but there are solutions. February is National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, and leaders in the animal welfare industry are aiming to raise awareness of the significant impact spay and neuter surgeries can have in reducing the overpopulation of pets.

