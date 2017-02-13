VCA Animal Hospitals Offers Free Boarding for Pets Affected by...

VCA Animal Hospitals announced that select VCA hospitals in northern California are offering free boarding assistance for small animals, including dogs, cats, birds and pocket pets, for families who are being displaced by the evacuation orders due to the damaged Oroville Dam emergency spillway which could potentially flood Oroville and other towns in Yuba, Sutter and Butte counties. "Our thoughts are with the many thousands of families who are being impacted by these mass evacuations," said Art Antin, Chief Operating Officer of VCA Animal Hospitals.

