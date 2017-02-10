PetSmart recalls dog food for possible health risk
The voluntary recall includes one lot of PetSmart Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food, which was sold on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com, PetFoodDirect.com and in retail stores nationwide. "This recall was initiated after receiving notification from the manufacturer of consumer complaints," a statement reads on the FDA website.
