PetSmart recalls dog food after metal found

Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 4:12AM EST expiring February 13 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, York High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 4:11AM EST expiring February 13 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Frederick, Prince Georges, Baltimore City Wind Advisory issued February 12 at 3:18PM EST expiring February 13 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, Worcester High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 4:01AM EST expiring February 13 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Annes, Talbot Wind Advisory issued February 12 at 3:18PM EST expiring February 13 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, Worcester High Wind Warning issued February 12 at 2:49PM EST expiring February 13 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Anne ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.