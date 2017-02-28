PetSmart Launches the MicrocynAH Family of Pet Healthcare Products...

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , today announced that PetSmart, Inc., the leading pet specialty retailer in North America, has launched the company's MicrocynAHA family of animal healthcare products this month with complete chain-wide availability of the products in 1,500-plus PetSmart stores across North America. "We are excited to offer this comprehensive family of one-step wound, skin, eye and ear care pet products to our health and wellness-conscious pet parents," said Sherry Jane Love, VP of hard goods merchandising, PetSmart, the buying area for problem-solution pet products.

