PetSmart and NBCa s TODAY Team Up to Promote Pet Adoption, Share the Top Reasons to Adopt

PetSmart's National Adoption Weekend to be held at 1,500-Plus PetSmart stores across North America This Weekend, Feb. 17-19 The Ballards give love to their new family member, Kate, who was adopted from a local PetSmart in Ashville, N.C., during a National Adoption Weekend event. PetSmart's first National Adoption Weekend of 2017 is being held at 1,500-plus PetSmart stores across North America this weekend, Feb. 17-19.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.