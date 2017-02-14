Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $1...

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $118,000 in Colgate-Palmolive Company

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

