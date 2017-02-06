Haywood Spay/Neuter receives $18K grant from PetSmart

Haywood Spay/Neuter received $18,000 from PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, to help fund its trap-neuter-return program in Haywood County. With the help of this donation, the organization aims to spay and neuter 500 community cats - or unowned, free-roaming cats - in the area, a proactive approach to reducing the overpopulation of cats by preventing unplanned litters.

