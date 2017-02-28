Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) P...

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) Position Reduced by Royce & Associates LP

Tuesday Feb 28

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,225 shares of the company's stock after selling 139,600 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

