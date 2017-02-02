BlackRock Advisors LLC Acquires 9,757...

BlackRock Advisors LLC Acquires 9,757 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Company

21 hrs ago

BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,583 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period.

