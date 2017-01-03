Wall Street's M&A Chatter From January 9

Wall Street's M&A Chatter From January 9

7 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

Takeda Pharmaceutical and ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have entered into a definitive agreement under which Takeda will acquire all of the outstanding shares in ARIAD for $24.00 per share in cash, for an enterprise value of approximately $5.2 billion. The transaction has been approved unanimously by the boards of directors of both companies, and is expected to close by the end of February 2017.

