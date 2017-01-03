Wall Street's M&A Chatter From January 9
Takeda Pharmaceutical and ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have entered into a definitive agreement under which Takeda will acquire all of the outstanding shares in ARIAD for $24.00 per share in cash, for an enterprise value of approximately $5.2 billion. The transaction has been approved unanimously by the boards of directors of both companies, and is expected to close by the end of February 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Pets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheetah Cubs, Lion Cubs and Tiger Cubs for sale (Aug '13)
|Nov '15
|Jordan
|10
|Pet Assure insurance plan (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|doggie60
|2
|Akc Tiny Teacup Size Pomeranian Puppies for ado... (Mar '13)
|May '15
|morine1977
|2
|Saker Falcons for Sale, Eagles ,Peregrine Falc... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Mohammed
|1
|Community Calendar, Jan. 30 to Feb. 16 (Jan '15)
|Feb '15
|xtra taxes not sh...
|6
|Dog-gone DANGEROUS (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Dog Loving Clowns
|1
|!!!Teacup White chihuahua Puppies for free!! (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Edimo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pets Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC