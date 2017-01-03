VCA Inc. (WOOF) Upgraded by Raymond J...

VCA Inc. (WOOF) Upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. to Strong-Buy

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00. Raymond James Financial, Inc.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock's current price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheetah Cubs, Lion Cubs and Tiger Cubs for sale (Aug '13) Nov '15 Jordan 10
Pet Assure insurance plan (Jun '15) Jun '15 doggie60 2
Akc Tiny Teacup Size Pomeranian Puppies for ado... (Mar '13) May '15 morine1977 2
Saker Falcons for Sale, Eagles ,Peregrine Falc... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Mohammed 1
News Community Calendar, Jan. 30 to Feb. 16 (Jan '15) Feb '15 xtra taxes not sh... 6
News Dog-gone DANGEROUS (Aug '14) Aug '14 Dog Loving Clowns 1
!!!Teacup White chihuahua Puppies for free!! (Jul '14) Jul '14 Edimo 1
See all Pets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,906 • Total comments across all topics: 277,666,994

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC