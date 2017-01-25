VCA Inc. (WOOF) Rating Lowered to Sel...

VCA Inc. (WOOF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "VCA Inc. is a national animal healthcare company operating primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns, operates and manages veterinary hospitals and veterinary-exclusive clinical laboratories in the country, supplies diagnostic imaging equipment and other medical technology products and related services to the veterinary industry, and provides various communication, professional education and marketing solutions to the veterinary community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheetah Cubs, Lion Cubs and Tiger Cubs for sale (Aug '13) Nov '15 Jordan 10
Pet Assure insurance plan (Jun '15) Jun '15 doggie60 2
Akc Tiny Teacup Size Pomeranian Puppies for ado... (Mar '13) May '15 morine1977 2
Saker Falcons for Sale, Eagles ,Peregrine Falc... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Mohammed 1
News Community Calendar, Jan. 30 to Feb. 16 (Jan '15) Feb '15 xtra taxes not sh... 6
News Dog-gone DANGEROUS (Aug '14) Aug '14 Dog Loving Clowns 1
!!!Teacup White chihuahua Puppies for free!! (Jul '14) Jul '14 Edimo 1
See all Pets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,941 • Total comments across all topics: 278,294,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC