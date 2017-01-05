VCA Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 201...

VCA Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results

Thursday Jan 5

VCA Inc. , a leading animal healthcare company in the United States and Canada, will report financial results for its fourth quarter of 2016 on Thursday, February 9th, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The company will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET on that day.

Chicago, IL

