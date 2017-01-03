Vca Inc. Shareholder Alert: Rigrodsky & Long, P.a. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of VCA Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by Mars, Incorporated , in a transaction valued at approximately $9.1 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of VCA will receive $93.00 in cash for each share of VCA common stock.

