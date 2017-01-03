Vca Inc. Shareholder Alert: Rigrodsky...

Vca Inc. Shareholder Alert: Rigrodsky & Long, P.a. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of VCA Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to be acquired by Mars, Incorporated , in a transaction valued at approximately $9.1 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of VCA will receive $93.00 in cash for each share of VCA common stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheetah Cubs, Lion Cubs and Tiger Cubs for sale (Aug '13) Nov '15 Jordan 10
Pet Assure insurance plan (Jun '15) Jun '15 doggie60 2
Akc Tiny Teacup Size Pomeranian Puppies for ado... (Mar '13) May '15 morine1977 2
Saker Falcons for Sale, Eagles ,Peregrine Falc... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Mohammed 1
News Community Calendar, Jan. 30 to Feb. 16 (Jan '15) Feb '15 xtra taxes not sh... 6
News Dog-gone DANGEROUS (Aug '14) Aug '14 Dog Loving Clowns 1
!!!Teacup White chihuahua Puppies for free!! (Jul '14) Jul '14 Edimo 1
See all Pets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,173 • Total comments across all topics: 277,799,334

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC